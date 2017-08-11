The party of the summer is here – Sunset Supper expands to Pike Place MarketFront with bounties of the Northwest

Pike Place Market Foundation will bring together more than 90 restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries on August 18 for a celebration of local foods and drinks, as well as the 110 years of history of Pike Place Market.

Sunset Supper is an opportunity to sip and savor the Pacific Northwest’s bounty of gourmet food, wine, brews and liquor. It will be a night to remember, complete with a raffle and dancing under the stars. What makes this year’s party unique is that attendees will finally be able to expand onto the new MarketFront Plaza and Canopy, providing unparalleled views of the Puget Sound.

Being Seattle’s original farmers market founded in 1907, Pike Place Market is one of the oldest continuously operating public markets in the U.S. The market operates within a 9 acre historic district and is a bustling neighborhood of hundreds of vendors, residents and businesses, including farmers, craftspeople, independent shops, buskers, and residents, many of whom are low-income seniors, and five social services.

Organized by the Pike Place Market Foundation, the Sunset Supper is an opportunity to help give back to the Market community. Tickets will help to raise fund that benefits local community members who work, learn and live in and around the Market. Established in 1982, the foundation has granted more than $29 Million to provide housing, healthcare, healthy food, childcare and a community of support to our most vulnerable neighbors. The goal of the foundation is to raise $350K for the Market community this year.

WHEN: Friday August 18, 2017 from 7:30 to 11 p.m.

WHERE: On the cobblestones at Pike Place in the Market Arcade and on the new MarketFront

TICKETS: Entry fee includes food and beverage.

$175 General Admission

$275 Patron Seating Enjoy 7 p.m. early admission, canopied seating, exclusive wine service, free parking, and more.

For more information, visit http://pikeplacemarketfoundation.org/sunset-supper