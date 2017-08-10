City of Seattle, Seattle Public Schools reach agreement on planning for Seattle Center

The City of Seattle and Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced a partnership agreement, to collaborate on the design of SPS properties at Seattle Center, including a new Memorial Stadium and a high school. SPS and the City agreed the design should integrate into the Seattle Center campus and that they will explore nearby alternative sites for the high school. This agreement comes as the City develops a plan to transform Seattle Center in the 21st century, the Uptown neighborhood undergoes unprecedented growth and the possible redevelopment of KeyArena is being negotiated.

“We have long been partners with Seattle Public Schools, to ensure each of our young people has access to the best education possible,” said Mayor Murray. “That partnership goes even deeper at Seattle Center, where we are mutually dependent on each other. However, as we reimagine Seattle Center and the district identifies ways to build more capacity in our rapidly growing city, we will closely collaborate to ensure our plans best serve SPS and Seattle Center. This agreement shows how SPS and the City can work together to address challenges and build a better Seattle.”

“A new stadium and a new high school are both critical needs for Seattle Public Schools,” said Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Nyland. “We welcome this opportunity to partner with the City on how we can best meet our individual and collective needs.”

The Uptown neighborhood is slated to see significant changes in the coming years as the city rapidly grows. The Seattle Center Century 21 Master Plan will be updated to reflect these changes, including the redevelopment of KeyArena, a new light rail station, the Space Needle renovation and a school. The City and SPS have a team of architects and planners who will be working over the next two months, looking at options that will best serve the needs of SPS and Seattle Center.