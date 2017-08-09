Weekly Events of Arts & Entertainment

[Festival]

Seattle Center Festál: Iranian Festival

When: August 12

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Seattle Center Armory

Info: http://www.seattlecenter.com/festal/detail.aspx?id=8

Seattle Center Festál: Iranian Festival, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, in Seattle Center Armory, is dedicated to cultural awareness and education. This year, the festival focuses on the people and cultural innovations of Iran. Underscoring a history of “unity in diversity,” festival performances, lectures, poetry, dance workshops, face painting and cuisine provide a glimpse into this artistically opulent and expressive culture. Festival-goers may purchase Persian food, tea and pastries, and they may choose from many handmade items available for sale at the Iranian Bazaar. Iranian American chef and award-winning cookbook author Najmieh Batmanglij will offer a cooking demonstration and book signing.

[Stage Play]

Goblin Market

When: August 10- 27

Time: 2pm/7:30pm

Where: Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory

Info: http://www.soundtheatrecompany.org

Based on the poem by Victorian Era poet Christina Rosetti, this musical blends music, poetry and spellbinding imagery to follow a dazzling journey through the psyches of two sisters. The siblings, Laura and Lizzie, return to their old nursery and unlock the women’s shared past in a child’s game of make-believe. The nursery magically becomes a woodland glen of menacing “goblin fruit merchant men” and one sister Laura, is enticed by the magical goblins and their luscious fruits and promises of unimagined ecstasies. The other sister, Lizzie, bargains anxiously with the goblins to save her sister from forever falling under their spell. This market of goblins forces the sisters to explore and question the present Victorian world they inhabit as women and reconcile that with the erotic yearnings of their adolescence.

[Expo]

Seattle Tattoo Expo

When: Aug 18 – 20

Time: 18th, 2 p.m.-10 p.m./ 19th, 12 p.m.-10 p.m./ 20th, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion

Info: http://www.seattletattooexpo.com/

Get Inked, see the beautiful artwork of over 200 artists, and take in all that is Seattle tattoo culture and history at the 16th annual Seattle Tattoo Expo. Hosted by Seattle’s internationally recognized shop Hidden Hand Tattoo, the Expo offers access to the leading artists in tattooing both locally and from around the world, featuring famous tattoo artist Lyle Tuttle; Jeff and April Cornell (Hidden Hand Tattoo, Seattle); Shawn Barber (Memoir Tattoo, Los Angeles); Damon Conklin (SuperGenius Tattoo, Seattle); and dozens of others. Look forward to a weekend of live music and burlesque entertainment, daily tattoo contests and prizes, food, shopping and above all-ink.