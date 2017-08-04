Weekly Events of Arts & Entertainment

[Concerts]

KEXP & SEATTLE CENTER

When: August 4-25

Time: 5:30pm

Where: Mural Amphitheatre stage

Info: www.kexp.org

Take advantage of the warm summer evenings and take in the tunes of some of KEXP’s favorite artists at KEXP & Seattle Center Present Concerts at the Mural. The series brings music to the Mural Amphitheatre stage for end-of-the-week live entertainment, starting at 5:30 p.m., Fridays, Aug. 4–25, at Seattle Center. This marks the 10th year of KEXP & Seattle Center Present Concerts at the Mural, offering four, free, all-ages shows tailored to the culturally curious who seek to discover the best of the area’s independent music scene. Year after year, each partner brings essential elements to the effort to make this outdoor summer music series a success. Here’s the 2017 line-up:

Friday, Aug. 4

The Helio Sequence

Summer Cannibals

Cosmos

Friday, Aug. 11

Telekinesis

Y La Bamba

Haley Heynderickx

Friday, Aug. 18

Thunderpussy

Surprise Guest

The Courtneys

Friday, Aug. 25

The Maldives

Industrial Revelation

Emma Lee Toyoda

[Stage Play]

Hoodoo Love

When: July 14- 30

Time: 2pm/7:30pm

Where: Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory

Info: http://www.soundtheatrecompany.org

Young Toulou has run away from the cotton fields of Mississippi to big city Memphis to make it as a blues singer. When she falls in love with a rambling bluesman, Ace of Spades, she gives into the suggestions of the local madam, Candylady, and conjures up a hoodoo trick to make him fall in love with her back. When her brother Jib, a born-again Christian missionary, arrives in town, Toulou is forced to confront all that she was running away from, and a chain of events with devastating consequences is set in motion. The first of Katori Hall’s ‘Memphis Plays’, Hoodoo Love is set during the Great Depression, when the memory of slavery, and the slave belief in hoodoo folk magic, is still very much alive. With original music and lyrics by Katori Hall, the play was first produced by Cherry Lane Theatre, New York City in 2007.

[Opera]

Madame Butterfly

When: Aug 5 – 19

Time: 2pm/ 7:30pm

Where: McCaw Hall

Info: http://www.seattleopera.org

An international favorite for more than a century, Puccini’s unforgettable classic enchants with glorious music of unparalleled passion and pathos. Bound by tradition and honor, a young Japanese maiden is left to face an unspeakable aftermath when abandoned by a reckless American naval officer. Musical highlights include the radiant “Flower Duet,” Butterfly’s poignant arias, and a rapturous duet for soprano and tenor. Director Kate Cherry’s “sublime, visually fantastic, must-see” (stuff.co.nz) production features new-to-Seattle sets and costumes, and traditional staging inspired by stylized Japanese theater.