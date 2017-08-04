Pacific Northwest Ballet Announces the Comeback of Sculptured Dance

By Tracy Wang To continue the success of the first collaboration between Seattle Art Museum (SAM) and Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) last summer, Pacific Northwest Ballet announced that they are bringing back the Sculptured Dance on August 31st this summer.

As an event of Seattle Art Museum’s Summer at SAM, Sculptured Dance is a free and one-night only dance festival from five p.m. to eight p.m. on August 31st at the Olympic Sculpture Park. With the goal to put dance and on-site sculptures in conversation, four new dance pieces are commissioned from four local choreographers, Noelani Pantastico (PNB Principal Dancer), Eva Stone (Choreographer/ Faculty of PNB), Price Suddarth (PNB Corps de Ballet) and Dani Tirrel (Artistice Director of Dani Tirrel Dance Theater).

Last year, the Sculptured Dance attracted thousands of people in Seattle to go to the Sculpture Park and enjoy a night of dance and art. Without seating arrangements, curtain calls and tickets sales, people enjoyed a much more casual and yet intimate relationship with the dance pieces as well as the sculptures. To repeat the success of last year’s Sculptured Dance, PNB and SAM are delighted to bring back this event to introduce more dance pieces in collaboration with the on-site art works. Also, other than the four main pieces, people can also expect to see some pop-up performances by Purple Lemonade Collective, an artist group who strives to bring art to all communities.

The 2017 line-up for Summer at SAM: SCULPTURED DANCE includes:

You Sleep Like You’ve Never Sinned

Choreography by Eva Stone in collaboration with the dancers

Music by Jyun Jyun

Danced by Au Collective

Performed at Richard Serra’s Wake

Picnic

Choreography by Noelani Pantastico

Music by The Routers

Danced by Pacific Northwest Ballet

Performed at Alexander Calder’s The Eagle

Suckle

Choreography by Dani Tirrell

Music performed by Kelle J. Brown

Danced by Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers Amanda Morgan and Sarah Pasch

Performed at Roxy Paine’s Split

Untitled

Choreography by Price Suddarth

Music by William Lin-Yee

Danced by The YC

Performed at Tony Smith’s Wandering Rocks

Information on Sculptured Dance:

5:00 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday, August 31, 2017

Olympic Sculpture Park

2901 Western Avenue

Seattle, Washington, 98121